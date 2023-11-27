Rakuten Viki Streams Live-Action Un chocolatier de l'amour perdu Series

Show streams in N. America, S. America, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, India, Southeast Asia

Viki began streaming the live-action television adaptation of Setona Mizushiro 's Un chocolatier de l'amour perdu ( Shitsuren Chocolatier ) manga on Friday. The show is streaming in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, India, and Southeast Asia.

The show stars Arashi band member Jun Matsumoto ( Hana Yori Dango [2005] , Kimi wa Pet , Gokusen ) and debuted in January 2014.

Viki describes the show:

Like many high school boys, Koyurugi Sota had a crush on the most beautiful girl in school, and, like many high school boys, when he confessed his feelings, he was brutally rejected - despite having painstakingly crafted her the most delicious pieces of homemade chocolate. Lost in the sorrows of his broken heart, Sota realizes that while he lost the girl of his dreams, he did discover a new passion for chocolate making. And thus begins his journey as a Maître Chocolatier. Adapted from Setona Mizushiro 's wildly popular manga series, “ Heartbroken Chocolatier ” the series first aired in Japan in 2014, and also features Shigeaki Kato of NEWS in a supporting role!

Naoko Adachi ( Oh, My Dad, Rich Man, Poor Woman ) wrote the series' scripts, and Hiroki Wakamatsu ( Nodame Cantabile , Densha Otoko ) and Ichiryū Obara ( Kagi no Kakatta Heya ) produced the series. Hiroaki Matsuyama ( Liar Game: Reborn , Liar Game: The Final Stage ) directed the series.

Mizushiro launched the manga in Monthly Flowers ' spinoff magazine Rinka in 2008, but then she moved it to Monthly Flowers itself. It ended in the February 2015 issue of Monthly Flowers magazine in December 2014. The manga won the award for Best Shōjo Manga in the 36th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2012. The series was also nominated for the Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2014.

