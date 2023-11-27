Reign of the Seven Spellblades Manga Ends

Manga adaptation launched in 2019

The January issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine published the final chapter of Sakae Esuno 's manga adaptation of Bokuto Uno and Ruria Miyuki 's Reign of the Seven Spellblades light novels on Saturday.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

It's springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, and that means the arrival of a fresh crop of first-year students. Whether it's the quiet and studious Oliver Horn or Nanao Hibiya, a samurai girl from a distant land, they come with wands and swords at their waists, ready to take their first steps on the road to magical mastery. However, beneath its brilliant facade of cherry blossoms, the academy hides countless dangers and dark secrets, ready to take the lives of the unprepared…!

Kadokawa shipped the first compiled volume of the light novel in September 2018. The 13th volume ships December 8. Yen Press also publishes the light novel in English and ships volume 10 on January 23. Esuno adapted the series into a manga in 2019. Kadokawa shipped the seventh volume on June 26. Yen Press shipped the sixth volume on August 22.

The series inspired an anime that premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 7, and started streaming on d Anime Store and AbemaTV on July 7. Other streaming services debuted the anime on July 11. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The anime has 15 episodes.

Masato Matsune ( Chronos Ruler ) directed the series at J.C. Staff , and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) oversaw the series scripts. Sōta Suwa ( Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ) designed the characters. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) composed the music. Kujira Yumemi feat. Mimizuku and Fukurō performed the opening theme song "Kenka" (Sword Flower), and Kujira Yumemi feat. Tsumushachi performed the anime's ending theme song "Aimu."

Source: Shōnen Ace magazine January issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.