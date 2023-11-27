The Crafty Mage: Frontier Settling Made Easy Manga Get English Release

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Sunin/SQUARE ENIX © Hajime Naehara Licensed by KADOKAWA CORPORATION

The Crafty Mage: Frontier Settling Made Easy

began publishing the manga in English on Sunday.

Manga UP! describes the story:

Joshua is an overworked, underpaid production mage for the prestigious Knights of Schwarz order. When the order's corrupted commander dismisses Joshua from his toxic job, he embarks on a quest for a new purpose. Along the way, Joshua's path intertwines with Illya, the princess of a Demon tribe, whom he saves from hunters targeting “demi-humans.” As thanks, he's welcomed to the Demon tribe village. Witnessing their torment by the Demon King's army and slave traders, Joshua resolves to employ his production magic to aid them. Get ready for a fantasy where the greatest production mage and his friends work together to craft a splendid nation!

The manga launched in February 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's second compiled volume on February 10, and will release the third volume on December 12. The manga is based on Hajime Naehara 's novel series. Naehara launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2020. The latest update was on February 10. Kadokawa released the second volume of the novels in print in March 2022.



Manga UP! Global also added the following titles that have been published in English by Yen Press :

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Kensuke Koba/SQUARE ENIX © Natsuko Uruma/SQUARE ENIX

Title:Creator(s):Summary: It was just an ordinary day at Yami High..until it wasn't. A ringing cell phone and the splatter of blood marked the beginning of a deadly game. The rules: Contractor Mikiya has thirty days to curse-kill thirty people-or meet a fate worse than death. On the other side, Curse-Breaker Saeyama must identify the killer... without falling prey to one of Mikiya's curse-kills. Only time will tell who will emerge victorious...

Koba and Uruma launched the manga on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app and Gangan Online website in 2019 and ended it in its fourth volume in April 2022.

Yen Press launched the manga in English in March 2021 and shipped its fourth and final volume on July 18.



Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Natsume Ono

Title:Creator(s):Summary: When political conspiracies abound, preserving the peace is no piece of cake. It's up to one deceptively aloof hero to sniff out corruption in this atmospheric thriller by)!

Natsume Ono launched the original ACCA 13 manga series in Monthly Big Gangan magazine in June 2013 and ended it in October 2016. Yen Press launched the manga in English in November 2017. It shipped the sixth compiled volume in February 2019.

Ono then launched the ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka P.S. spinoff manga in Big Gangan in December 2016, and ended it in October 2017. Yen Press launched the manga in English in August 2020.

Ono also drew a single-volume spinoff manga titled Paula to Michel (Paula and Michel) that debuted in December 2017.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2017. Funimation streamed a simuldub.



