Delicious in Dungeon Anime to Be Screened in Japanese Theaters With Bonus Manga

3-week advance screening run starts on December 8

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that Studio Trigger 's television anime of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga will have a three-week limited advance screening run in 41 cinemas in Japan starting on December 8. The four main cast members will appear at four of the screenings at the Shinjuku Wald 9 and Grand Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro theaters in Tokyo.

© 九井諒子・KADOKAWA刊／「ダンジョン飯」製作委員会

During the screenings, the theaters will give away one of three different gifts every week to filmgoers. For the first week, filmgoers will get a special 80-page booklet with an original manga drawn by Kui.

© 九井諒子・KADOKAWA刊／「ダンジョン飯」製作委員会

Filmgoers will get an miniature replica of an animation production envelope (used in studios to store pencil drawings and artwork for a particular animation sequence) and a postcard (illustrated with an animation pencil drawing) in the second week of screening, and a 15-centimeter (6-inch) shikishi board (illustrated with an exclusive sketch by Kui) for the third week.

In addition, the theaters will sell an acrylic stand of the characters (drawn by Kui), an acrylic illustration panel of the anime's teaser visual, a B2-sized tapestry of the same visual, a clear file set, five individual character acrylic stands, two different sets of randomly distributed badges, and an acrylic mascot collection.

The anime will premiere in January and will run for two consecutive cours (quarter of the year) until June.

The anime stars:

©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yoshihiro Miyajima ( SSSS.Dynazenon film, episode director for SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the Delicious in Dungeon anime at Trigger . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Chimimo , Eternal Boys ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Takeda (chief animation director for BNA: Brand New Animal ) is designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger , Xenoblade Chronicles , Black Butler: Book of Circus ) is composing the music. BUMP OF CHICKEN will perform the anime's opening theme song "Sleep Walking Orchestra."

Netlflix will stream the anime worldwide in January 2024. Studio Trigger 's panel at Anime Expo premiered the anime's first episode in July.

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and Kadokawa released the manga's 12th compiled volume in August 2022. The 11th volume revealed in September 2021 that the series was reaching its climax.

Studio Trigger produced a 30-second animated commercial to promote the manga's eighth volume in September 2019.

