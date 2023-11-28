Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Theme Songs, January 8 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Kai Ikada 's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ( Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi ) manga began streaming its second promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's theme songs and January 8 premiere date. Masayoshi Ōishi performs the anime's opening theme song "Namaramenkoi Gyaru" (Super Adorable Gal), which is previewed in the video below. Asaka performs the ending theme song "Wayawayawa-!" (Pretty Crazy-!).

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , and BS TV Tokyo on January 8. The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

The cast includes:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Tsubasa Shiki

Ayane Sakura as Minami Fuyuki

Yumiri Hanamori as Sayuri Akino

Reina Ueda as Rena Natsukawa

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. The 11th compiled book volume shipped on July 4.