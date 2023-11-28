×
News
Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Manga Gets TV Anime by Moe, J.C. Staff in 2024

posted on by Egan Loo
Fairouz Ai, Yumiri Hanamori star in magical girl workplace story from Shonen Jump+

The Shonen Jump YouTube channel streamed a teaser promotional video on Wednesday to announce that Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga is inspiring a TV anime by the studios Moe and J.C. Staff in 2024.

© 岩田雪花・青木裕／集英社・株式会社マジルミエ製作委員会

The anime will star:

Fairouz Ai as Kana Sakuragi
Yumiri Hanamori as Hitomi Koshigaya

Moe's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff, and Shingo Nagai (Girly Air Force, Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki (One-Punch Man, Spy×Family) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production.

Viz and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha published the ninth volume on October 4.

Source: Comic Natalie

