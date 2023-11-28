Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Manga Gets TV Anime by Moe, J.C. Staff in 2024

The Shonen Jump YouTube channel streamed a teaser promotional video on Wednesday to announce that Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga is inspiring a TV anime by the studios Moe and J.C. Staff in 2024.

© 岩田雪花・青木裕／集英社・株式会社マジルミエ製作委員会

The anime will star:

Fairouz Ai as Kana Sakuragi

Yumiri Hanamori as Hitomi Koshigaya

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Spy×Family ) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production.

Viz and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha published the ninth volume on October 4.

Source: Comic Natalie