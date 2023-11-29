News
Cupid Parasite Otome Game's Fan Disc Heads West in 2024
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Fan disc released on Switch in Japan in November
Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that it will release the Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling fan disc in the West on Switch in 2024. Idea Factory International is streaming an English trailer for the fan disc.
Otomate released the fan disc on Switch in Japan on Thursday.
The original Cupid Parasite otome visual novel launched for Switch in Japan in August 2020, and Idea Factory International released the game in English in November 2021.
Source: Press release