Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai Anime Gets New Special on New Year's Eve

The live-streamed "Fate/Grand Order Chaldea Broadcasting Station Light Version ~Gudaguda 2023~" presentation announced on Wednesday that the Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai (Fate/Grand Order: Ritsuka Fujimaru Doesn't Get It) anime will have a new special on December 31.

The Dai Bōnen O-Tanoshi Kai (Great Year-End Party) special will be part of the annual " Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special" program that will air and stream on that day at 10:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EST).

Creator Tsuchida is returning to personally serve as director, character designer, writer, technical director, and editor for the new anime special at DLE . Novelist Ban Madoi is serving as a mystery consultant on the special's brand-new, original story. It will feature music by kegani, Iruma Rioka , and Pan from Live Lab., and INSPION Edge is producing the sound.

The December 31 program, which will have the theme of "journey," will also feature footage of voice actress Maaya Sakamoto tracing the footsteps of the real-life Jeanne d'Arc in France. The program will provide the latest news on this year's Fate/Samurai Remnant, Fate/Grand Order itself, and other game content.

'sslapstick comedy manga follows humanity's last Master Ritsuka Fujimaru. Fujimaru played a large part in restoring humanity, but his flaw is said to be his meekness.is once again playing Ritsuka Fujimaru.

The Fate/Grand Order YouTube channel began streaming the short anime's first two episodes on February 4, followed by more episodes on Tuesdays.

Tsuchida has been serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's manga site Type-Moon Comic Ace since June 2020. Kadokawa will published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in December 5.

