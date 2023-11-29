Legend of Legacy HD Remaster Game's New Trailer Reveals March 22 Launch

NIS America began streaming a gameplay trailer for the HD remastered version of Cattle Call's The Legend of Legacy role-playing game on Wednesday. The trailer highlights the game's combat, and also reveals the game's March 22 release date for the Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

NIS America describes the game:

The unique stories of 7 heroes springs to life as you explore the mystical land of Avalon and face unknown dangers along the way. Classic RPG gameplay has never felt more engaging with features such as battle formations, combat roles, and forging contracts to channel the power of elementals. An adventure unlike any other awaits you!

The original game shipped in Japan for Nintendo 3DS on January 2015. Atlus released the game in North America in October 2015. The game launched in Europe and Australia in 2016.

Masataka Matsura ( Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky ) directed The Legend of Legacy . Ryō Hirao ( Final Fantasy XII ) designed the characters based on original designs by Tomomi Kobayashi ( SaGa Frontier, Romancing SaGa, Rune Factory 3 ). Masashi Hamauzu ( Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy X, Unlimited Saga ) composed the soundtrack.