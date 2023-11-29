Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Director Shares Teaser Image

Movie comes out in theaters on December 20, 2024

The director for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 live-action film, Jeff Fowler , shared a teaser image for the upcoming film on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Off and RUNNING.#SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/k8gpbV67Nq — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) November 29, 2023

The film is slated for release on December 20, 2024.

The Knuckles spinoff series was originally scheduled for a 2023 release on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service, but has been delayed to 2024.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518.

The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik. Idris Elba played Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprised her role as Tails.

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

Paramount Pictures announced the third Sonic the Hedgehog film in February 2022.