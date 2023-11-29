News
Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Director Shares Teaser Image
posted on by Anita Tai
The director for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 live-action film, Jeff Fowler, shared a teaser image for the upcoming film on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
Off and RUNNING.#SonicMovie3— Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) November 29, 2023
Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/k8gpbV67Nq
The film is slated for release on December 20, 2024.
The Knuckles spinoff series was originally scheduled for a 2023 release on Paramount Pictures' Paramount+ streaming service, but has been delayed to 2024.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518.
The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022.
Ben Schwartz (DuckTales, Parks and Recreation) voiced the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden (Westworld, X-Men) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey (The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective) played the villain Robotnik. Idris Elba played Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprised her role as Tails.
The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.
Paramount Pictures announced the third Sonic the Hedgehog film in February 2022.
Source: Jeff Fowler's Twitter account