Pokémon Horizons Anime Debuts in the U.S. on Netflix in February

The Pokémon Company announced on Wednesday that Pokémon Horizons: The Series will premiere in the United States exclusively on Netflix on February 23, 2024.

The Official Pokémon YouTube channel shared a video previewing the dub as part of the announcement.

The series will debut in Canada on Cartoon Network and Télétoon on March 2, and in Australia on 9Go! on February 27.

The dub cast includes:

Crispin Freeman as Friede

as Friede Ikue Ōtani as Captain Pikachu

The main anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode on October 27 in Japan.

The series also revealed it will air a three-part short anime about the Pokémon Terapagos from December 1 to December 15 after the main Pokémon: Horizons episode's ending credits every week.

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from theandvideo games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who battle alongside Liko and Roy.

Saori Den ( Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master ) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST (4:55 a.m. EDT)