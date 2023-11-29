×
News
Titan Manga Licenses Isekai Manga My Name Is Zero

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hana Shinohara's manga ran in 2014

mynameiszero
Image courtesy of Titan Comics
© Hana Shinohara, Tokuma Shoten
Titan Manga announced on Wednesday that it will publish Hana Shinohara's My Name Is Zero (Zero no Shiniki) manga in English. The first volume goes on sale on July 9, 2024.

The company describes the story:

Kanazaki Rei is an avid gamer, but his debts are mounting up as the expensive medical treatments for his sister don't come cheap… in a fit of desperation he follows a link in a mysterious email promising help only to find him transported into the dangerous world of his favourite videogame. For each boss he kills he earns money, keeping his sister safe, but he risks death with each confrontation!

Shinohara launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in February 2014, and ended it with its second compiled book volume in December 2014.

Source: Press release

