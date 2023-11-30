×
News
Crunchyroll Streams Banished From The Heroes' Party Season 2, Doctor Elise, Tsukimichi Season 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Villainess Level 99 also streams in January

Image via Banished From The Heroes' Party anime's website
© ざっぽん・やすも／ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ／真の仲間2製作委員会
Crunchyroll confirmed on Thursday that it will stream the following upcoming anime for the winter 2024 season:

All four anime will premiere in January 2024.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)

