Crunchyroll Streams Banished From The Heroes' Party Season 2, Doctor Elise, Tsukimichi Season 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Villainess Level 99 also streams in January
Crunchyroll confirmed on Thursday that it will stream the following upcoming anime for the winter 2024 season:
- Banished From The Heroes' Party season 2 (streaming in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India)
- Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp (Gekai Elise) (streaming in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS)
- Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- season 2 (streaming in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS)
- Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord (streaming in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India)
All four anime will premiere in January 2024.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)