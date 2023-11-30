Crunchyroll Unveils Original Sci-Fi Comedy Anime Astro Note For April 2024

Crunchyroll unveiled an original science fiction comedy anime titled Astro Note at the Comic-Con Experience event on Thursday. The anime will premiere in April 2024, with Crunchyroll streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Gifted chef Takumi starts working and living at Astro-sou boarding house, where he forms a deep connection with the otherworldly caretaker, Mira.



Image via Crunchyroll © Astro Note

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Takumi, a gifted chef, was just let go from his job. He lands a gig at an old boarding house called Astro-sou, but hesitates to accept after learning he must also live there full-time. That is until he meets the beautiful and charming caretaker, Mira, and he's sold. The two begin to work together and their connection deepens. But Mira has a secret: she isn't from this world!

The cast includes Sōma Saitō as Takumi Miyasaki, and Maaya Uchida as Mira Gotokuji.

Shinji Takamatsu ( Gintama , Grand Blue Dreaming , School Rumble ) is serving as chielf director with Haruki Kasugamori ( Dragon Goes House-Hunting , 2014 Keroro ) directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Super Shiro , Delicious in Dungeon ) is in charge of series scripts. Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Carole & Tuesday , Bullbuster , Nissin Cup Noodle anime ads) is drafting the original character designs, and Maho Aoki is designing those characters for animation. Reiji Kasuga is the art director. Kōhei Munemoto ( I'm Quitting Heroing ) is composing the music.