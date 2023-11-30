IDOLM@STER Million Live! Blooming Clover Encore Sequel Manga Launches in December

1st Blooming Clover manga ended on October 27

Image via Amazon Japan © Kakuya Inayama, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Kadokawa

The January issue of Kadokawa 's monthly Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed on November 27 that Kakuya Inayama will launch The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Blooming Clover Encore manga in the next issue on December 26.

Inayama launched The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Blooming Clover , the previous series based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Million Live! game, in Dengeki Maoh in February 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2017, and the 15th volume on November 27. The series ended on October 27.

The manga about 765 Production's unique idols centers on Kana Yabuki, who breathes a new life into the idol world with her singing.

Namco Bandai Games released the original The IDOLM@STER Million Live! game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The IDOLM@STER game series. The game initially featured the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allowed players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

The game's anime adaptation ran its theatrical preview screenings in Japan in August. The anime had its television premiere on October 8.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.

The smartphone game also inspired a manga titled The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days Brand New Song , which launched in Ichijinsha 's Febri magazine in August 2017. Manga artist ima drew the series.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors: Song for Prism game for the smartphone on November 14.

Source: Dengeki Maoh January issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.