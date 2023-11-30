The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime Reveals Teaser Video

The staff for the television anime of Shin Kouduki 's Dekisokonai to Yobareta Moto Eiyū wa, Jikka Kara Tsuihōsareta node Suki Katte ni Ikiru Koto ni Shita ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases ) heroic fantasy light novel series started streaming the anime's teaser promotional video on Thursday.

The anime will premiere in 2024. Shōta Aoi voices the protagonist Allen.

) is directing the anime atand) is in charge of the series scripts, and) is writing the scripts.) is designing the characters.) is composing the music.

Kouduki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2018. TO Books published the novel series' first volume with illustrations by Chocoan in October 2018. The sixth volume shipped on November 1.

The light novel series' story centers in a world where powerful "blessings and gifts from the gods" are given to those who have reached adulthood, and the "gifts" a person receives will determine his life. But Allen was unable to obtain any power thus, he gets ridiculed and scorned, and eventually exiled from his home. He decides to live a life of peace in a remote land. But what people do not know, is that Allen has memories (and powers) of his past life as a hero.

Karasumaru launched a manga adaptation of the series on the Nico Nico Seiga website in 2019. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped on November 1.

Source: Press release