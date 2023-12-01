Aya Nakahara's Ōkami ni Suzu Manga Ends in December

Manga about office worker, company president's nephew launched in November 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Aya Nakahara, Shueisha

The January 2024 issue of Shueisha 's monthly Cocohana magazine revealed on Tuesday that Aya Nakahara 's Ōkami ni Suzu ( Bell the Wolf! ) manga will end in the February issue, which goes on sale on December 27.

The series follows an office worker Suzu, who finds herself unexpectedly falling in love with the company president's nephew. Suddenly, the nephew ends up assuming the role of acting president for the company.

Nakahara launched the series in Cocohana in November 2021. Shueisha shipped the fifth compiled volume on September 25.

Nakahara launched the Otonanajimi manga in Cocohana in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in December 2021. The series inspired a live-action film adaptation that came out on May 12.

Nakahara launched the Dame na Watashi ni Koishite Kudasai manga in Shueisha 's Monthly You magazine in April 2013, and ended it in August 2016. Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Nakahara launched the Dame na Watashi ni Koishite Kudasai R sequel manga in Monthly You in October 2016, and ended the series in its sixth volume, which shipped in November 2018. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in January 2016.

Viz Media published Nakahara's Love*Com manga's 17 volumes in North America, and Viz Pictures released the manga's live-action film adaptation on DVD. Discotek Media released the 2007 television anime series adaptation in North America in July 2013.