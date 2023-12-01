Colorful na Everyday Essay Manga Gets TV Anime Shorts

Mumei's whimsical recounting of childhood memories, daily life debuts on December 18

Manga creator Mumei announced on X (formerly Twiiter) on Friday that a television anime of the artist's Colorful na Everyday (Colorful Everyday) manga has been green-lit. The anime will premiere on the Chukyo TV station in Aichi Prefecture on December 18 and run "daily for 26 days more or less." (The anime will not air on December 31.)

Image via Comic Natalie

The original essay manga whimsically depicts Mumei's childhood memories and daily life, such as "if a stupid grade school student got a manicure at school…," "the story of when my first armpit hair sprouted," and "a Filipino mom whacking abun like a baseball."

Hitomi Maru Takagi of the comedy duo Ponpoko voices Mumei in her first anime voice-acting role.

The first two-minute episode will premiere on December 18 at 25:29 (effectively, December 19 at 1:29 a.m. JST or December 18 at 11:29 a.m. EST), and the TVer service will stream each episode in Japan for one week after its airing.

Kadokawa has published two volumes of the manga so far.



Source: Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.