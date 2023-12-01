News
Jump Festa '24 Event to Stream Globally With Some English Interpretation
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shueisha announced on Friday that it will livestream the Jump Festa '24 event on December 16-17 outside of Japan.
The company will stream the "Jump Super Stage RED," "Jump Super Stage BLUE," and "Jump Studio" stage presentations by live stream. The "Jump Super Stage RED" and "Jump Super Stage BLUE" stage presentations will be the two main stages for this year's event, and the "Jump Studio" stages will feature "popular up-and-coming titles." The livestream for "Jump Super Stage RED" will feature "simultaneous English interpretation."
Archive videos for the streams will be available for a limited time later in December.
The schedule for the "Jump Super Stage RED" presentations is (all times are in JST):
Saturday, December 16
- 10:30~11:10 Haikyu!!
- 12:10~12:50 Jujutsu Kaisen
- 13:50~14:30 Blue Exorcist
- 15:30~16:10 The Prince of Tennis II
- 17:10~17:50 My Hero Academia
Sunday, December 17
- 10:30~11:10 Kaiju No. 8
- 12:10~12:50 Rurouni Kenshin
- 13:50~14:30 SPY×FAMILY
- 15:30~16:10 Chainsaw Man
- 17:10~18:00 ONE PIECE
The schedule for the "Jump Super Stage BLUE" presentations is:
Saturday, December 16
- 9:30~10:00 Blue Box
- 10:45~11:15 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- 12:00~12:30 Dandadan
- 13:15~13:45 Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- 14:30~15:00 Undead Unluck
- 15:45~16:15 The Elusive Samurai
- 17:00~17:30 Mission: Yozakura Family
Sunday, December 17
- 9:30~10:00 Gintama
- 10:45~11:15 Bleach
- 12:00~12:30 World Trigger
- 13:15~13:45 Dr. Stone
- 14:30~15:00 Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
- 15:40~16:20 Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective & Tis Time for "Torture," Princess
- 17:00~17:50 Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! & Chained Soldier
The schedule for the "Jump Studio" presentations is:
Saturday, December 16
- 10:30~11:00 Weekly Shonen Jump Stage
- 11:30~12:00 WITCH WATCH
- 12:30~13:00 Red Cat Ramen
- 13:30~14:00 Sakamoto Days
- 14:30~15:00 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
- 15:30~16:00 Jump SQ. Stage
- 16:30~17:00 Me & Roboco
Sunday, December 17
- 10:30~11:00 Shonen Jump+ Stage
- 11:30~12:00 Akane-banashi
- 12:30~13:00 Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.
- 13:30~14:00 Bōkyaku Battery
- 14:30~15:00 [Oshi no Ko]
- 15:30~16:00 Dark Gathering
- 16:30~17:00 Musical Moriarty the Patriot
The event will again take place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba.
The Jump Festa '23 event in December 2022 was the first time that the event had a livestream for viewers outside of Japan.
Shueisha usually hosts the convention in Chiba each year, and the convention features booths, game demos, and stage presentations for popular franchises from the Weekly Shonen Jump, Shonen Jump+, V Jump, Jump SQ., and Saikyō Jump magazines. The convention usually reveals news about manga, anime, stage plays, and video games.
Source: Press release