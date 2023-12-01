Jump Festa '24 Event to Stream Globally With Some English Interpretation

Event to take place in Chiba on December 16-17

Shueisha announced on Friday that it will livestream the Jump Festa '24 event on December 16-17 outside of Japan.

© SHUEISHA Inc. All rights reserved.

The company will stream the "Jump Super Stage RED," "Jump Super Stage BLUE," and "Jump Studio" stage presentations by live stream. The "Jump Super Stage RED" and "Jump Super Stage BLUE" stage presentations will be the two main stages for this year's event, and the "Jump Studio" stages will feature "popular up-and-coming titles." The livestream for "Jump Super Stage RED" will feature "simultaneous English interpretation."

Archive videos for the streams will be available for a limited time later in December.

The schedule for the "Jump Super Stage RED" presentations is (all times are in JST):

Saturday, December 16

Sunday, December 17

The schedule for the "Jump Super Stage BLUE" presentations is:

Saturday, December 16

Sunday, December 17

The schedule for the "Jump Studio" presentations is:

Saturday, December 16

Sunday, December 17

The event will again take place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

The Jump Festa '23 event in December 2022 was the first time that the event had a livestream for viewers outside of Japan.

Shueisha usually hosts the convention in Chiba each year, and the convention features booths, game demos, and stage presentations for popular franchises from the Weekly Shonen Jump , Shonen Jump+ , V Jump , Jump SQ. , and Saikyō Jump magazines. The convention usually reveals news about manga, anime, stage plays, and video games.

Source: Press release