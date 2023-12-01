×
News
Symphogear Franchise Gets New Film

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Also: Symphogear XD Unlimited smartphone game ends service in Japan on January 31

© bushiroad All Rights Reserved. © Pokelabo, Inc.
The staff of the Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchise announced on Friday that the franchise's previously teased new project is titled "PROJECT SYMPHOGEAR -next-" and includes a new theatrical film. The project also includes plans for new music.

The "Symphogear Live 2020→2022" concert in November 2022 had teased the franchise was launching a new project in "20XX."

The Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchise premiered with a 13-episode television series in January 2012. The second television anime, Senki Zesshō Symphogear G, followed from July to September 2013, and the third television anime, Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX, aired from July to September of 2015.

Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ, the fourth season, ran from July to September 2017. The fifth season Senki Zesshō Symphogear XV aired from July to September of 2019.

Pokelabo's Symphogear XD Unlimited smartphone game launched in Japan in June 2017. The game will end service on January 31, 2024.

Bushiroad launched the game's global version in February 2020, and the global version ended service in July 2020.

Sources: Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchise's website, Comic Natlaie

