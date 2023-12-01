Tsumugu Otome to Taishō no Tsuki Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Time travel manga launched in November 2019

Image via Amazon Japan © Chiune, Houbunsha

The January issue of Houbunsha 's monthly Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine revealed on Tuesday that Chiune 's A Drift Girl and a Noble Moon ( Tsumugu Otome to Taishō no Tsuki ) manga will end in two chapters.

The Amazon listing describes the series as a "Time slip Taisho story":

One day, a high school girl is knocked out during an earthquake only to wake up in Ginza in the year 1926. With nowhere to go, she is taken in by Yui Tsuki, a duke's daughter, and ends up living with her in an all-girls academy. What will happen to the girl from the future lost in a distant time?

Chiune launched the series in the 2019 November issue of Manga Time Kirara Carat , after successful guest chapters in the previous two issues. The third compiled volume shipped in August 2022.

The series was previously put on pause due to a conflict between the artist and the editorial department of the magazine in August. At the time, Chiune noted that it had nothing to do with her direct editor nor the possible cancellation of her manga.

