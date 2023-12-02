×
News
Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 Remake, More Games Win PlayStation Partner Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Armored Core VI, Street Fighter 6, Wo Long, Sonic Frontier also win awards

visual
© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. ©2020 YOSHITAKA AMANO
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) revealed the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 on Friday.

The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 are as follows:

Grand Award

These games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023 that were developed in Japan or Asia.

  • Genshin Impact
  • Resident Evil 4 remake
  • Final Fantasy XVI

Genshin Impact won the same award in both 2021 and 2022.

Partner Award

Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023.

  • Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
  • eFootball 2023
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  • Elden Ring
  • Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Sonic Frontier

Special Award

Awarded to: the title developed outside Japan or Asia with the highest sales on PS5 in those regions, the title developed in Japan or Asia with excellent accessibility, and the title with top-ranked worldwide sales for PlayStation VR2.

  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Users' Choice Award

Decided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games by hours played.

  • Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
  • Resident Evil 4 remake
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Persona 5 Royale
  • Hogwarts Legacy

Sony changed the title of the awards from the "PlayStation Awards" to the "PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.

Sources: PlayStation Japan, 4Gamer (簗島)

