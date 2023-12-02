Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 Remake, More Games Win PlayStation Partner Awards

Armored Core VI, Street Fighter 6, Wo Long, Sonic Frontier also win awards

(SIE) revealed the winners of thePartner Awards 2023 on Friday.

The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 are as follows:

Grand Award

These games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023 that were developed in Japan or Asia.

Genshin Impact

Resident Evil 4 remake

remake Final Fantasy XVI

Genshin Impact won the same award in both 2021 and 2022.

Partner Award

Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

eFootball 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Elden Ring

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Street Fighter 6

Sonic Frontier

Special Award

Awarded to: the title developed outside Japan or Asia with the highest sales on PS5 in those regions, the title developed in Japan or Asia with excellent accessibility, and the title with top-ranked worldwide sales for PlayStation VR2.

Hogwarts Legacy

Street Fighter 6

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Users' Choice Award

Decided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games by hours played.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Resident Evil 4 remake

remake Final Fantasy XVI

Persona 5 Royale

Hogwarts Legacy

Sony changed the title of the awards from the " PlayStation Awards" to the " PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.

Sources: PlayStation Japan, 4Gamer (簗島)