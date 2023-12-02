News
Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 Remake, More Games Win PlayStation Partner Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 are as follows:
Grand Award
These games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023 that were developed in Japan or Asia.
- Genshin Impact
- Resident Evil 4 remake
- Final Fantasy XVI
Genshin Impact won the same award in both 2021 and 2022.
Partner Award
Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023.
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- eFootball 2023
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Elden Ring
- Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- Street Fighter 6
- Sonic Frontier
Special Award
Awarded to: the title developed outside Japan or Asia with the highest sales on PS5 in those regions, the title developed in Japan or Asia with excellent accessibility, and the title with top-ranked worldwide sales for PlayStation VR2.
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Street Fighter 6
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Users' Choice Award
Decided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games by hours played.
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Resident Evil 4 remake
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Persona 5 Royale
- Hogwarts Legacy
Sony changed the title of the awards from the "PlayStation Awards" to the "PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.
Sources: PlayStation Japan, 4Gamer (簗島)