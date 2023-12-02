×
News
hololive, Tatsuki Present Short Anime on New Year's Eve

posted on by Egan Loo
VTuber agency, Kemono Friends director's 1st anime collaboration

During a live-streamed program for "the Secret Society holoX's second anniversary" on Saturday, Cover Corporation's hololive virtual YouTuber (VTuber) agency announced that it is collaborating with director TATSUKI (Kemono Friends, Hentatsu) on a special short anime that will premiere on television on New Year's Eve.

TATSUKI and hololive's "first anime project" will feature the members of holoX. It will premiere on December 31 from 9:57 to 10:00 p.m. JST (7:57 to 8:00 a.m. EST) on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels, and it will also stream on hololive's official YouTube channel.

TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television anime series at the studio Yaoyorozu. He then directed the Kemurikusa anime series at the same studio. Kemurikusa premiered in January 2019 and had 12 episodes. TATSUKI and irodori's Hentatsu project premiered in Japan in January 2020 and ran for 12 episodes. TATSUKI confirmed after the 12th episode that he was making a new project.

Source: hololive's "(Live Art! Guest Art!) holoX Tsuini ◯◯ Shinshutsu!? Katsumoku Se yo! Warera …" program via Hachima Kikō

