Innai Keisatsu: Asclepius no Hebi Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series

Medical detective manga launched in 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Tsutomu Sakai, Ichi Hayashi, Akita Publishing

This year's 24th issue of Akita Publishing 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Tsutomu Sakai and Ichi Hayashi 's Innai Keisatsu: Asclepius no Hebi manga will be adapted into a live-action television series for Fuji TV . The series debuts on January 12.

The series stars Kenta Kiritani , Kōji Seto , Neru Nagahama, and Masachika Ichimura .

Junichi Ishikawa will direct the series, and Emi Amamoto will pen the screenplay, along with Hayato Morahashi and Hikaru Soma.

Sakai and Hayashi launched the manga in Young Champion in 2021. Akita Publishing shipped the fifth compiled volume on July 20. The sixth volume ships on December 20.

The story centers on clerical worker Kawamoto, who mans the "police box" at a general hospital. One day, he discovers the Tondemo Hospital detective Murai there. His appearance coincides with the return of the genius surgeon Sakakibara. What ensues is a battle between the genius surgeon and the hospital detective in an "authentic medical x detective drama."

