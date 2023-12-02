Satoru Makimura's Moment: Eien no Isshun Manga Ends

Figure-skating manga launched in 2014

© Satoru Makimura, Shueisha

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Tuesday.

The figure-skating romance manga centers on Yuki Kitahara and her lonely battle on ice, at the 2014 Sochi Women's Figure Skating Special.

Makimura launched the manga in Cocohana in January 2014. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2014. The manga's 20th and final volume will release on January 25.

Makimura's Real Clothes fashion manga launched in Shueisha 's now defunct You Magazine in 2006, and the manga ended in its 13th volume in 2011. A live-action television series adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in October 2009.

