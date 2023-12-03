Gundam Silver Phantom VR Animation Reveals Key Visual

Feature-length VR project teases 'immersive adventure'

Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V unveiled during the GUNDAM Fan e-Festival 2023 on Monday the key visual for their upcoming feature-length VR animation Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom for Meta Quest. The image seems to show the cockpit of a mobile suit.

Image via Gundam.info

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the project at Anime NYC on November 18 with a brief teaser video featuring the logo. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds."

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V .

Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks include the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide. The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Bandai Namco Filmworks has not revealed a release date for the animation.

Sunrise Beyond recently released the three-episode anime Gundam Build Metaverse , its 10th anniversary anime for the Gundam Build franchise, on October 6. The project promotes Bandai Namco Entertainment 's planned " Gundam Metaverse" project.

Source: Gundam.info





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.