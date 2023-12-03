News
Gundam Silver Phantom VR Animation Reveals Key Visual
posted on by Anita Tai
Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V unveiled during the GUNDAM Fan e-Festival 2023 on Monday the key visual for their upcoming feature-length VR animation Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom for Meta Quest. The image seems to show the cockpit of a mobile suit.
Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the project at Anime NYC on November 18 with a brief teaser video featuring the logo. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds."
This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V.
Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks include the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide. The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Bandai Namco Filmworks has not revealed a release date for the animation.
Sunrise Beyond recently released the three-episode anime Gundam Build Metaverse, its 10th anniversary anime for the Gundam Build franchise, on October 6. The project promotes Bandai Namco Entertainment's planned "Gundam Metaverse" project.
Source: Gundam.info
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.