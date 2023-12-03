Pretty Series Franchise Gets New TV Anime Next April

The " PriPara & Kiratto Pri☆Chan & Waccha PriMagi! Winter Live 2023" event announced on Sunday that the Pretty Series franchise will launch a new television anime next April. The event showed a teaser video featuring the silhouettes of the new anime's characters.

The staff will provide more information on the new anime on January 26.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended this past May. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Idolland PriPara , the smartphone app and anime based on the franchise , delayed the app from spring 2021 until this year.

The Waccha PriMagi! TV anime premiered on October 3, 2021, and its October 2022 finale marked the end of the franchise 's 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.

Source: Comic Natalie