Resident Evil 4 Game Remake Launches for PSVR2 on December 8

CAPCOM announced on Friday that it will release the free "VR (virtual reality) Mode" for its Resident Evil 4 game remake on December 8. The "VR Mode" will be compatible with the PlayStation VR2 device for the PlayStation 5.

The game will release for Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads with the M1 chip or later on December 20.

The company first announced the release of the game, as well as "The Mercenaries" update and the "Separate Ways" DLC, for those platforms during the Tokyo Game Show in September.

The Resident Evil 4 remake launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, and has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. The game has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine.

The game won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023.

CAPCOM released the original Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game received a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.