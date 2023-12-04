Heart Cocktail Colorful Anime Gets 5 Winter Episodes Starting on December 11

Image via NHK's website © Seizou Watase, NHK

announced on Monday that it is producing five more episodes for the anime , which will air for five consecutive nights, starting on December 11.

The new episodes will be five minutes each and will air on NHK General at 11:45 p.m. JST. The new stories will all take place in winter, and will again tell stories of "modern diverse love." The anime will again star Kazuya Kamenashi , Tamiyoshi Okuda , and Hikari Mitsushima .

The anime aired its first five episodes on NHK General in March, and the episodes took place in spring. The anime aired five more episodes starting on July 31, and those episodes took place in summer.

Heart Cocktail Colorful is based on Seizou Watase 's Heart Cocktail manga, which Watase wrote in the 1980s and has 11 volumes. The full color manga told love stories set in urban environments. The new anime continues to tell love stories, but takes place in the present day.

The manga previously inspired a television anime adaptation from 1986 to 1988. Okuda also voiced a role in that anime.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie