Kin-iro no Corda: Starlight Orchestra Smartphone Game Ends Service on March 29

Game gets offline version for limited time

La Corda D'Oro Starlight Orchestra

The official website forGames'brand and's) smartphone game announced on Monday that the game will end service on March 29. The game will get an offline version for a limited time after the service ends. The offline version allows players to view unlocked stories and cards.

Sales of in-game Jewel currency and passes have halted.

The game launched for iOS and Android in February 2021.

CloverWorks handled the animation for the game's animated sequences. Takayama is the character designer. DISH// perform the game's theme song "Birthday."

The game centers on a violinist who is in the General Education section of Seisō Academy, when she meets Ginga Ichinose, who is aiming to win the "International Student Orchestra Competition."

Kin-iro no Corda: Starlight Orchestra Comic , Hachi Yatsuhashi 's manga adaptation of the game will end in the February 2024 issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero Sum magazine on December 27. Yatsuhashi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero Sum in September 2021, with Shinobu Takayama credited for the character design. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2022, and the third volume on June 23.

The latest major game in the series, La Corda d'Oro 4 , shipped in Japan in February 2016, and continued the story from the La Corda D'Oro 3 game. The Kin-iro no Corda 2ff (La Corda D'Oro 2 Fortissimo) PlayStation Vita remake of the original Kin-iro no Corda 2f (La Corda D'Oro 2 Forte) PlayStation Portable game shipped in December 2017. Koei Tecmo Games also released PlayStation Vita ports of Kin-iro no Corda 3 Full Voice Special ( La Corda D'Oro 3 Full Voice Special) and all three Kin-iro no Corda 3 Another Sky ( La Corda D'Oro 3 Another Sky) games in Japan in September 2018.

The La Corda D'Oro Octave game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and PC (via Steam ) launched in February 2019.

The franchise inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2006, and a two-episode television special sequel, La Corda D'Oro ~secondo passo~ , aired in spring of 2009. A third anime, La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , premiered in 2014 and ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all three anime and Sentai Filmworks released La Corda D'Oro and La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky in North America.