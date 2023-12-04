Mononoke Anime Gets 2nd Stage Play Adaptation in March

The official Twitter account for the stage play adaptation of the Mononoke anime revealed on November 30 that a second stage play titled Butai Mononoke ~Zashiki Warashi~ (Stage Mononoke ~Zashiki Warashi~) will run from March until April 2024. Hirofumi Araki will return from the first stage play as the Medicine Seller.

© 舞台『モノノ怪~座敷童子~』製作委員会

The new stage play will run at the IMM Theater in Tokyo from March 21-24, at the WW Hall of the Cool Japan Park in Osaka from March 29-31, and the play will return at the IMM Theater in Tokyo on April 4-7.

The first Mononoke stage play ran from February 4-15 in Tokyo.

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

Kenji Nakamura directed the television anime at Toei Animation , and Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime previously streamed on Crunchyroll , but is currently available on other streaming services such as The Roku Channel and Netflix , the latter of which only added the anime in March earlier this year. New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014.

The Mononoke anime film will release in summer 2024, with Hiroshi Kamiya as the new voice of the protagonist the Medicine Seller. The film was previously slated to open this year, but was delayed. Alongside the announcement of the delay in February, the film's staff also announced that Takahiro Sakurai will no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned.