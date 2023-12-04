Yasuhiro Anpo: Capcom to Announce More Resident Evil Game Remakes

Image via Resident Evil Game's Twitter account © Capcom

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil

IGN reported on Friday that director of theremake game Yasuhiro Anpo stated at thePartner Awards 2023 thatwill announce moreremakes in the future.

He stated that the company has "released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more."

The Resident Evil 4 remake won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023.

The game launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, and has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. It has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine. CAPCOM first announced the "The Mercenaries" update and the "Separate Ways" DLC for those platforms during the Tokyo Game Show in September. The game will release for Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads with the M1 chip or later on December 20.

The remake of the Resident Evil 3 survival horror game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2020. The release included the Resident Evil: Resistance online game, which was previously titled "Project Resistance."

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 . The game won the "Ultimate Game of the Year" award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 ceremony in London in November 2019.

Source: IGN (Esra Krabbe)