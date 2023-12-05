×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN Reader Survey • If you haven't had a chance yet, please fill out our annual survey, It's so helpful to us. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away 100 ANN subscriptions to people who fill it out. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Disney's Live-Action/Anime Dragons of Wonderhatch Series Reveals More Anime Cast in Video

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yu Shimamura, Kenta Miyake, Jun Fukuyama, Shimba Tsuchiya join hybrid series debuting on December 20

Disney started streaming a special video for the anime segment of its hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure project Dragons of Wonderhatch (Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima-) on Tuesday. The video revealed four new cast members for the anime segments.

wonderhatch.png
© Disney

The anime segments' additional cast are (from image above left to right):

  • Yu Shimamura as Kate, the deputy commander of Akuta's unit
  • Kenta Miyake as Byce, a member of Akuta's unit
  • Jun Fukuyama as Gatz, a member of Akuta's unit
  • Shimba Tsuchiya as Maul, a boy from Upananta who still believes beyond any reason in the existence of another world

concept3
© Disney
The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live. Disney+ will premiere the series on December 20.

The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them. Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.

Additional live-action cast members include:

Previously announced anime cast members include:

Kyōta Fujimoto, Takamasa Ōe, and Anna Kawahara wrote the scripts for the project, and Teruhisa Yamamoto, Hitoshi Itou, and Hideyuki Wakuta as the producers. C & I Entertainment (live-action Rurouni Kenshin, Tokyo Zombie films) is credited as the production company. Production I.G is producing the anime portion of the project.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka (Precure franchise, One Piece Stampede) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives