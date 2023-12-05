News
Disney's Live-Action/Anime Dragons of Wonderhatch Series Reveals More Anime Cast in Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Disney started streaming a special video for the anime segment of its hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure project Dragons of Wonderhatch (Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima-) on Tuesday. The video revealed four new cast members for the anime segments.
The anime segments' additional cast are (from image above left to right):
- Yu Shimamura as Kate, the deputy commander of Akuta's unit
- Kenta Miyake as Byce, a member of Akuta's unit
- Jun Fukuyama as Gatz, a member of Akuta's unit
- Shimba Tsuchiya as Maul, a boy from Upananta who still believes beyond any reason in the existence of another world
The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them. Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.
Additional live-action cast members include:
- Rena Tanaka as Hana
- Masaki Miura as Taichi
- Riko Narumi as Ayana Nijisaki
- SUMIRE as Saira
Previously announced anime cast members include:
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Gyro
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gafin
Kyōta Fujimoto, Takamasa Ōe, and Anna Kawahara wrote the scripts for the project, and Teruhisa Yamamoto, Hitoshi Itou, and Hideyuki Wakuta as the producers. C & I Entertainment (live-action Rurouni Kenshin, Tokyo Zombie films) is credited as the production company. Production I.G is producing the anime portion of the project.
Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka (Precure franchise, One Piece Stampede) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.
Source: Comic Natalie