Disney's Live-Action/Anime Dragons of Wonderhatch Series Reveals More Anime Cast in Video

Disney started streaming a special video for the anime segment of its hybrid live-action/anime fantasy adventure project Dragons of Wonderhatch ( Wonderhatch -Sora-Tobu Ryū no Shima- ) on Tuesday. The video revealed four new cast members for the anime segments.

The anime segments' additional cast are (from image above left to right):

Yu Shimamura as Kate, the deputy commander of Akuta's unit

as Kate, the deputy commander of Akuta's unit Kenta Miyake as Byce, a member of Akuta's unit

as Byce, a member of Akuta's unit Jun Fukuyama as Gatz, a member of Akuta's unit

as Gatz, a member of Akuta's unit Shimba Tsuchiya as Maul, a boy from Upananta who still believes beyond any reason in the existence of another world

The live-action segments depict the "real world" while the anime segments depict another world where dragons live.will premiere the series on December 20.

The main leads are Nagi, a high school girl in the real world, and Tyme, a boy who lives in another world where dragonriders hear the cries of dragons and communicate with them. Film actress Sena Nakajima plays Nagi, and film actor Daiken Okudaira (live-action Insomniacs After School ) plays Tyme. Yoshito Emmanuelle plays Nagi's friend Son, and Mackenyu Arata plays the dragonrider Akuta.

Additional live-action cast members include:

Previously announced anime cast members include:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Gyro

as Gyro Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gafin

Kyōta Fujimoto , Takamasa Ōe , and Anna Kawahara wrote the scripts for the project, and Teruhisa Yamamoto , Hitoshi Itou , and Hideyuki Wakuta as the producers. C & I Entertainment (live-action Rurouni Kenshin , Tokyo Zombie films) is credited as the production company. Production I.G is producing the anime portion of the project.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul film) is directing the project after spending five years developing it, and Takashi Otsuka ( Precure franchise , One Piece Stampede ) is directing the anime segments. Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland (manga) is drafting the original character designs and concept art.

Source: Comic Natalie