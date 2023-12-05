Evangelion: Anima Light Novels Get English Audiobooks Narrated by Tiffany Grant

1st volume debuts on December 14

announced on Monday that it will release an English audiobook version of'slight novel series, beginning with the first volume on December 14., the voice of the character Asuka in the's English dubs, is narrating the audiobooks.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the books:

What if reluctant hero Ikari Shinji had saved the world? Now, at seventeen years old, he is the de facto leader of the EVA team. Under the leadership of Commander Katsuragi Misato, the Evangelion suits have been updated with advanced designs and abilities in preparation for the possible return of the monstrous Angels. Four copies of Ayanami Rei are tasked with operating a global anti-Angel search-and-destroy program. But when one of these clones goes rogue, only Shinji can stop her.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA is the only light novel series for the Evangelion franchise , and it depicts an alternate ending from the television show. Ikuto Yamashita serialized the novels in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Hobby Magazine in 2008-2013. Kadokawa published the novels' fifth and final print volume in March 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment released all five novel volumes in English, releasing the fifth and final volume in August 2021.





