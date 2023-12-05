Frontwing Reveals New Lilac Game for 2024 PC Release

Game based on 2 stage plays about wizards, humans in magical academy

Visual novel developer Frontwing revealed a new visual novel titled Lilac last Friday. The project is based on Project Ricoro's Lilac stage plays, and will ship for PC via Steam in 2024. Yūka Kōno, the writer of the stage plays, is writing the game's scenario, with character designs by Ashito Ōyari .

In the story of the stage plays, a great wizard named Lilac created a school where magic users and humans can freely interact, so as to bridge the gap between them. In the magic school, wizard and human form Familia contracts, deepening bonds and strengthening each others' powers. The school becomes the place of new dreams, hope, and ambition. The story focuses on two individuals: a magic user who comes from a storied dynasty of mages, but is actually failing their studies and close to dropping out; and a human who was born to a poor family and hates most mages. Though they have completely opposite backgrounds, circumstances draw them together to form a Familia contract.

The Lilac stage plays consists of two plays: The Lilac-sideWitch- ran in August 2022, while the Lilac-sideWizard- ran in October 2022.

Frontwing was founded in 1999 and is primarily known for its adult visual novels, especially the Grisaia series and the ISLAND visual novels, both of which have inspired anime adaptations. The latest game in the Grisaia series is the Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion smartphone game, which debuted in November 2020. The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer OVA opened in theaters in November 2020. The company's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game will also have a new television anime adaptation. Frontwing also developed the ATRI: My Dear Moments - visual novel, which Aniplex.exe published in both English and Japanese. That visual novel is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2024.