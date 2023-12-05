Gleipnir's Sun Takeda to Launch New Guardian Manga

The January issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine revealed last Thursday that Gleipnir creator Sun Takeda will launch a new series titled Guardian in the May issue, scheduled for release in March.

Takeda launched the Gleipnir manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in October 2015, but moved it to Monthly Young Magazine in May 2021 when Young Magazine the 3rd ended publication. The series ended on April 21. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped on July 20.

Kodansha USA Publishing shipped the manga's 13th volume in English on September 12.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in July 2021.

