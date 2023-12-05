Gundam: Senjō no Kizuna II Arcade Game Ends Online Service on March 28

Sequel game launched in 2021

The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna II arcade game announced on Tuesday that the game and its related official site will end online service on March 28 at 2:00 a.m. JST.

Starting on March 28 at 7:00 a.m. JST, the game will only be available in offline mode, and can only support the single-player Score Attack mode and multi-player battles within the same venue (max of 4 vs. 4). Electric money, Bandai Namco Passport, and any compatible Amusement IC cards will not be supported in offline mode. The game's staff will reveal more details in March.

Mobile Suit Gundam

The game launched in July 2021. Its open cockpit features three 43-inch HD displays for a more faithful recreation of the cockpits in the firstanime's One Year War. The game offers 4 vs. 4 or 6 vs. 6 team matches.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna arcade game launched in Japan in November 2006. The arcade game setup featured a cockpit-like pod that players entered to play the game on a dome-shaped screen.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna Portable port for PlayStation Portable launched in Japan in March 2009. A Mobile Suit Gundam : Senjō no Kizuna VR Prototype VR experience ran at the VR Zone Shinjuku center in 2017-2018.