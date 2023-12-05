Live-Action Ripe for the Picking Series Reveals Cast, January 23 Premiere

The official website for the live-action series of Azusa Itakura 's Ripe for the Picking ( Uri o Waru ) manga revealed the cast, staff, and January 23 premiere date for the series last Saturday.

Image via TBS website © 『瓜を破る～一線を越えた、その先には』製作委員会

© Azusa Itakura, Houbunsha, NTT Solmare Corp

(left in image above) stars as Maiko Kōsaka, while(right) stars as Senri Kagiya.

Yūichirō Sakashita and Yūka Eda are directing the series, while Satoko Okazaki and Motoko Takahashi are penning scripts. The series will premiere on TBS ' Drama Stream block on January 23.

NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza digital service posts the series in English, and it describes the story:

What's in store for 32-year-old virgin and feeling insecure about her lack of experience?! Maiko Kousaka is your average office worker, except she has a secret that absolutely can't get out! Even though she's over 30, she still hasn't done "it". Desperate to change things, she decides to take matters into her own hands.

Itakura ( Girl May Kill , Shōjo Café ) launched the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on October 16.

Sources: TBS, Comic Natalie