Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho Series' New Trailer, 12 Character Introduction Reels Streamed

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming live-action series based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Yū Yū Hakusho manga on Tuesday, as well as a series of trailers introducing the characters on its Japanese YouTube account on Wednesday.

The trailer introduces the story of the movie involving a struggle between humans and demons.

Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi

Sei Shiraishi as Keiko Yukimura

Jun Shison as Kurama

Shūhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara

Kotone Furukawa as Botan

Kanata Hongō as Hiei

Kenichi Takitō as Elder Toguro

Goro Inagaki as Sakyo

Go Ayano as Younger Toguro

Meiko Kaji as Genkai

Ai Mikami as Yukina

Keita Machida as Koenma

The series will debut worldwide on December 14.

Sho Tsukikawa (live-action Let Me Eat Your Pancreas ) is directing the series, and Tatsurō Mishima is writing the script. Ryō Sakaguch (The Lord of the Rings, X-Men)i is the VFX supervisor.

The manga follows 14-year-old delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who dies after saving a child in a car accident. The Spirit World is surprised by his death and offers him a chance to come back as a "spirit detective" who is tasked with defeating demons.

TOHO Studios and Netflix signed a multi-year contract to lease two of TOHO 's stage facilities in Tokyo starting in April 2021. Netflix 's first production there is the live-action Yū Yū Hakusho series.

Togashi ( Hunter X Hunter ) published the original Yū Yū Hakusho manga from 1990 to 1994. Viz Media began publishing the manga in its English edition of Shonen Jump in 2002, and it also released all 19 volumes in print.

A television anime adaptation ran from 1992 to 1995, and spawned two films and two original video anime ( OVA ) releases. Funimation released the television series and OVAs on home video in North America. Media Blasters and later Funimation released the first film, and Central Park Media released the second film. The television series ran on Adult Swim and later Toonami .

A new OVA debuted at a screening event in October 2018, and later shipped with the fourth part of the anime's 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Box collection in the same month. The new anime adapted the "Two Shot" bonus chapter from the manga's seventh volume, as well as the manga's penultimate chapter "All or Nothing."

The manga inspired a stage play that ran in Japan from August to September 2019.

