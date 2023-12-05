×
News
Tokyo Vice Live-Action Series' 2nd Season Premieres in February on Max

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
2nd season premieres in February on Max, in spring on WOWOW in Japan

Eiga Natalie reported on Friday that the second season for the live-action series adaptation of American reporter Jake Adelstein's Tokyo Vice book will premiere on Max (formerly HBO Max) in February, and on Japan's WOWOW service in spring. The series' staff also revealed two new cast members.

The new cast members are:

Yōsuke Kubozuka as Naoki Hayama, a yakuza who returns after being released from prison
vice1
© MAX
Miki Maya as Shoko Nagata, a detective from Japan's National Police Agency who becomes Katagiri's partner
vice2
© MAX

Returning cast from the first season are Ansel Elgort as the protagonist reporter Jake, Ken Watanabe as the experienced cop Katagiri, Rinko Kikuchi as Jake's senior reporter Eimi Maruyama, Rachel Keller as the hostess Samantha Porter, and Show Kasamatsu as Satō, a young yakuza leader.

Alan Poul, Josef Kubota Wladyka, Takeshi Fukunaga, and Eva Sørhaug are directing the series' 10-episode second season. J.T. Rogers is credited as creator and writer. WOWOW is co-producing the series.

tokyo-vice
© Jake Adelstein, Pantheon
The first season of Tokyo Vice premiered on HBO Max in April 2022, and also on WOWOW later that same month.

The project was initially planned as a film, with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter films) initially starring as Adelstein. The project turned into a 10-episode television series, with Michael Mann directing the first season.

Adelstein wrote about crime and the yakuza for the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper. Adelstein became entangled with the yakuza because of his work and specifically with yakuza boss Tadamasa Goto, and wrote about his experiences in Tokyo Vice.

Sources: Eiga Natalie, Entertainment Weekly (Christian Holub)

