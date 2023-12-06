Akira Hiramoto's Futari Switch Manga Ends 1st Part

Romantic comedy launched in March 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Akira Hiramoto, Kodansha

The January issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine published the final chapter of the first part of Akira Hiramoto 's Futari Switch manga on Wednesday. There are currently no announcements regarding the second part.

The "traditional romantic comedy" manga centers on childhood friends and neighbors Shinichi and Ichigo, who go to the same high school. Both of them have someone whom they like. Their lives change when they accidentally swap bodies in an incident involving a bitter melon.

Hiramoto launched Futari Switch in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2022. Kodansha shipped the third compiled book volume on July 14.

Hiramoto and Muneyuki Kaneshiro debuted the Super Ball Girls manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in October 2022. Shogakukan shipped the second volume on August 30.

Hiramoto also ended his RaW Hero manga in August 2020. Hiramoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in September 2020. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it published the sixth volume in February 2022.

