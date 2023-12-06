News
He's Expecting's Eri Sakai Launches New Manga on January 4
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Sakai to launch Shōsansei no nai Nigorikawa in Jour magazine
The January 2024 issue of Futabasha's Jour magazine revealed on Saturday that Eri Sakai (He's Expecting) will launch a new manga titled Shōsansei no nai Nigorikawa (Unproductive Nigorikawa) in the magazine's next issue on January 4.
Sakai published the He's Expecting (Kentarō Hiyama's First Pregnancy) manga (image right) in Kodansha's Be Love magazine in 2012, and Kodansha published one compiled book volume for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and publishes it digitally. The manga inspired a live-action series in April 2022.
The manga's story centers on 40-year-old Sae Kawasumi. Her father died, and she gave up on her infertility treatment. Well aware that she is standing on a new stage in her life, even more shocking events start happening in her life one after another.
Source: Jour January issue