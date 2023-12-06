News
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Game Gets Steam Release
posted on by Anita Tai
The official Twitter account for the Inazuma Eleven franchise announced on Tuesday that the upcoming Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road game will get a release for PC via Steam, along with the previously announced releases for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android.
The story stars Unmei Sasanami, a young boy who yearns for a world without soccer, and follows his eventual meeting with Haru Endo, a soccer expert. The game features over 4,500 characters from the series.
The game will launch in 2024 worldwide, with the beta test scheduled for March.
Level-5 previously announced in March 2023 that the game would release this year, but in the company's latest blog post, the company said that Level-5 is slowing down the production to perfect the game.
The game was originally slated for summer 2018 as the Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin game for PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, before its name changed to Inazuma Eleven: Eiyū-tachi no Great Road. The game was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, then to a general 2019 release date, and then again to spring 2020 before a delay to "probably" 2021. That release was delayed, and the game's name has since changed again to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.
Sources: Inazuma Eleven franchise's Twitter account via Siliconera