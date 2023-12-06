'Modaete yo, Adam-kun' AnimeFesta Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, December 8 Debut

The official website for the AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) anime of Toyo 's Modaete yo, Adam-kun (Writhe in Pain, Adam) manga began streaming a promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and December 8 streaming premiere date, and it also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Gingin Perfection" (Ecstatic Perfection) by cast member Kaho Shibuya.

The cast includes:

Harumichi Shidō as Kazuki Sonomiya

Musubi Aono as Akari Himeno

Rina Misaki as Kaede Shiina

as Kaede Shiina Kirika Waō as Aki Kokonoe

as Aki Kokonoe Kaho Shibuya as Yui Kurumizawa

Kōtei as Kumazawa

As previously announced, Hiyūta Konno is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi , and Yoshihiro Watanabe ( The Testament of Sister New Devil , Haganai , Overflow ) is designing the characters. Shintarō Murai is in charge of the series scripts. Reina Nasu is handling the sub-character designs and art setting, is also serving as chief animation director alongside Kazuya Kuroda .

Washimi is the color key artist, and Macaron is the art director. Shurakura Hōōin and Takuto Tomozawa are the compositing directors of photography, and Kōki Shinkai is editing. Hiroki Nishiyama and Rei Ishikura are directing the sound. Studio Maus is credited for sound production.

AnimeFesta will stream the first episode on December 8. The Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels, as well as the YouTube and Niconico streaming services, will then start running the anime on January 7.

Image via Suiseisha website © Toyo, Suiseisha

The “harem x near-future sci-if” story is set in a world suffering from a pandemic that has led to males worldwide suffering from erectile dysfunction. The story centers on Kazuki, a high school boy who is one of the few who can still get hard. He is harangued by his kind senpai, his horny teacher, a handsome girl who is the prince of the school, and the heir of a huge conglomerate.

Toyo began digitally publishing the manga in November 2022. Suiseisha will publish the manga's two compiled book volumes simultaneously on January 18, 2024.

Toyo 's Asoko Araiya no Shigoto: Kataomoi Chū no Aitsu to Onnayu de manga previously inspired the Backwasher! -Her and I, in the Women's Bath!?- AnimeFesta anime in 2019.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was Secret Mission ~Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Zettai ni Makenai!~ , the television anime of Mothica 's Motto Aeide! Sennyū Sо̄sakan wa Sex mo Oshigoto desu adult manga. The anime debuted streaming first on the AnimeFesta website on October 8.