Ryōko Chiba's Suki Yanen Kedo Dō Yaro ka BL Manga Gets Live-Action Series

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kamen Rider Geats' Hideyoshi Kan, Jun Nishiyama star in January show set in Osaka

sukidoya
Image via Comic Natalie
© Ryōko Chiba, Kaiohsha
LesPros Entertainment announced on Thursday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Ryōko Chiba's Suki Yanen Kedo Dō Yaro ka (I Like You, But How About You?) boys' love manga that will premiere on Yomiuri TV's "Drama DiVE" programming block on January 11.

The series stars Hideyoshi Kan (Kamen Rider Geats) as Sakae Matsumoto, and Jun Nishiyama (We like what we like.) as Hisashi Soga.

The manga centers on the relationship between the recently divorced salaryman Hisashi Soga, and restaurant owner Sakae Matsumoto. After being transferred to Osaka post-divorce, Hisashi keeps his head down, focusing on work, but enjoying the food every time he eats at Sakae's restaurant. But Sakae has already begun seeing Hisashi as more than just another customer.

Chiba published the manga in Kaiohsha's Gush magazine in 2013. Kaiohsha published the manga's one compiled book volume in 2015.

Digital Manga Publishing previously published Chiba's Everlasting Love (Ore no Zutto Suki na Hito) manga in English in 2008.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie

