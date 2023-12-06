Ryōko Chiba's Suki Yanen Kedo Dō Yaro ka BL Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Image via Comic Natalie © Ryōko Chiba, Kaiohsha

Suki Yanen Kedo Dō Yaro ka

announced on Thursday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of's(I Like You, But How About You?)manga that will premiere on's "Drama DiVE" programming block on January 11.

The series stars Hideyoshi Kan ( Kamen Rider Geats) as Sakae Matsumoto, and Jun Nishiyama (We like what we like.) as Hisashi Soga.

The manga centers on the relationship between the recently divorced salaryman Hisashi Soga, and restaurant owner Sakae Matsumoto. After being transferred to Osaka post-divorce, Hisashi keeps his head down, focusing on work, but enjoying the food every time he eats at Sakae's restaurant. But Sakae has already begun seeing Hisashi as more than just another customer.

Chiba published the manga in Kaiohsha 's Gush magazine in 2013. Kaiohsha published the manga's one compiled book volume in 2015.

Digital Manga Publishing previously published Chiba's Everlasting Love ( Ore no Zutto Suki na Hito ) manga in English in 2008.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie