Tekken 8 Game Adds Dragunov as Playable Character
posted on by Anita Tai
Bandai Namco Entertainment's YouTube channel revealed in a new video on Wednesday that the upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game is adding Dragunov as a playable character.
Tekken 8 will launch on January 26. The game will feature 32 characters at launch, including Steve.
The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Devil Jin, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, and Leo will all be playable characters.
Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.
Source: Email correspondence
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.