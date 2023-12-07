×
Armored Core VI Wins Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2023

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy XVI wins Best Score, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins Best Action/Adventure

armoredcore6
Image via Armored Core VI game's website
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.
FromSoftware's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon game won Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2023 event on Thursday.

Other Japanese games or games based on Japanese franchises that won awards include:

  • Best Family Game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Best VR / AR: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush
  • Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI
  • Best Fighting: Street Fighter 6
  • Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Best Action/Adventure: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Sim / Strategy: Pikmin 4

Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year.

Last year, Elden Ring won Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Role-Playing Game, and Best Direction. Kirby and the Forgotten Land won Best Family Game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope won Best Sim/Strategy Game, Final Fantasy XIV won Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support, Splatoon 3 won Best Multiplayer Game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Most Anticipated Game, and Bayonetta 3 won Best Action Game.

Source: The Game Awards 2023 livestream

