Armored Core VI Wins Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2023
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy XVI wins Best Score, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wins Best Action/Adventure
FromSoftware's Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon game won Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2023 event on Thursday.
Other Japanese games or games based on Japanese franchises that won awards include:
- Best Family Game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Best VR / AR: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Best Audio Design: Hi-Fi Rush
- Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Fighting: Street Fighter 6
- Most Anticipated Game: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Best Action/Adventure: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Best Sim / Strategy: Pikmin 4
Baldur's Gate 3 won Game of the Year.
Last year, Elden Ring won Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Role-Playing Game, and Best Direction. Kirby and the Forgotten Land won Best Family Game, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope won Best Sim/Strategy Game, Final Fantasy XIV won Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support, Splatoon 3 won Best Multiplayer Game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Most Anticipated Game, and Bayonetta 3 won Best Action Game.
Source: The Game Awards 2023 livestream