Hideo Kojima, Jordan Peele Unveil New OD Game

Game stars Sophia Lillis

Game director Hideo Kojima 's Kojima Productions unveiled a new game titled OD during The Game Awards on Thursday. Kojima is collaborating with film director and comedian Jordan Peele ( Get Out , Us , Nope ) on the game. The game will star actress Sophia Lillis ( It , Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ).

Kojima describes the project as a game, but also as a movie, and a "new kind of media." Kojima added that the game will also feature collaborations with other creators and artists.

Kojima designed and wrote the Metal Gear game for Konami in 1987. The game helped establish the stealth game genre and launched the Metal Gear series. Kojima left Konami in December 2015, and his Kojima Productions studio became independent with his departure.

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, the company's first independent title, shipped for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019. 505 Games published the game's PC version in early summer 2020. The game's two-part novelization debuted in November 2019, and a Steelbook version shipped in February 2020. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2020. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awarded Kojima the Fellowship at the BAFTA Games Awards in April 2020.

Kojima Productions launched a new division dedicated to music, television, and film located in Los Angeles, California in November 2021. Kojima Productions is currently developing the Death Stranding 2 game.