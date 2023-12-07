×
News
Sega Develops New Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage Games

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also developing new games for Shinobi, Crazy Taxi franchises

Sega unveiled a new video during The Game Awards on Thursday, revealing that it is developing new entries in some of its classic game franchise, including Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi.

The announcement does not reveal any platforms or release dates for the games, nor if the footage shown for the games in the video is gameplay footage or pre-rendered.

Source: Sega's YouTube channel

