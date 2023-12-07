Sega Develops New Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage Games

Also developing new games for Shinobi , Crazy Taxi franchises

Sega unveiled a new video during The Game Awards on Thursday, revealing that it is developing new entries in some of its classic game franchise , including Jet Set Radio , Shinobi , Golden Axe , Streets of Rage , and Crazy Taxi .

The announcement does not reveal any platforms or release dates for the games, nor if the footage shown for the games in the video is gameplay footage or pre-rendered.