Splatoon Tournament Delayed, Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo Canceled Due to Threats

Splatoon

Nintendo

announced on Thursday that it has delayed the "Koshien 2023 National Finals" tournament and canceled the "Live 2024 Tokyo" event due to threats that have been made targeting the company's employees, as well as recent threats towards the tournament staff and spectators.

The Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals was scheduled to take place on December 16-17 at the Ota City General Gymnasium. The Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo Event was scheduled for January 20-21 and would have hosted the " Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024" tournament, as well as the " Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Final Stage" and " Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024" tournaments. All three tournaments have been postponed.

Nintendo will announce the new dates for every delayed tournament on its website and Twitter account in the future.

Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022.

